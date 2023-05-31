Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Izetta M. Jones

December 22, 1929 - May 15, 2023

Izetta M. Jones, age 93 of Lincoln, died peacefully at home with her loving family around her, on May 15, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born on December 22, 1929, to Clifton and Lois (Watt) Trollope in York, NE. On November 26, 1947 she was united in marriage to Gordon Dean Jones in York. Izetta was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church and Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She was the office manager for Ruth Staples Child Development Lab of the University of Nebraska-East Campus for 35 years.

She is survived by her son Steve Jones of Lincoln, her daughters Bonnie (David) Nielsen of Cedar Hills, UT, and Mary (William) Reger of Champaign, IL, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson Alaric Valencic, and her former husband.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints at 640 N. 56th St. in Lincoln. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. No public visitation. Memorials may be directed to Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.