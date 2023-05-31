Izetta M. Jones, age 93 of Lincoln, NE, died peacefully at home with her loving family around her on May 15, 2023 in Lincoln.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. June 9, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints at 640 N. 56th St. in Lincoln. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. No public visitation. Memorials may be directed to Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.