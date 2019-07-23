July 18, 2019
Ivy Rae Docter, daughter of Brent and Dawnelle Docter, was born at rest on July 18, 2019.
Survivors include her parents, Brent and Dawnelle Docter; her sister Aspen Docter; paternal grandparents Allan and Claudette Docter (Firth) and maternal grandmother Terri Werger (Lincoln), as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Steve Werger.
A Service will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. The family has requested those attending to wear bright attire. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been created in the family's name for a College Education Savings Fund for Ivy's sister, Aspen. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com