August 13, 1925 - January 1, 2021

Ivan Tyrrell, 95, of Seward, NE, passed away January 1, 2021. Born August 13, 1925 in Beaver Crossing, NE to Glen and Opal (Chapin) Tyrrell. He was married to Ferne Lucille Lewis. Ivan was a retired field engineer for LT&T and served in the Navy. He was a member of Legion and VFW.

Ivan is survived by his daughter Linda (Tom) Lawrence of Murdock, NE, grandchildren Jason (Renee) Becker of Seward, NE and Kevin Becker of Woodridge, IL, and great-grandson Clark Becker-Rojas. Ivan is preceded in death by parents, and brothers Gale, Rex, and Neil.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be dedicated to Legion or VFW“Hugs from Home”, and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.