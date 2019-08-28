Ivan John Hunt
March 24, 1924 - August 21, 2019
Ivan John Hunt of Lincoln, formerly of McCook, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln. Ivan was born March 24, 1924 to Robert Ernest and Nellie L. (Upton) Hunt in Edison. Ivan retired from the engineering division of the Bureau of Reclamation's Kansas River Project in McCook on September 21, 1979 after completing 30 years of service. During his career he was recognized for outstanding job performance and was rewarded with four separate special achievement awards. Ivan kept active in the First Christian Church serving on several committees and was treasurer for the local Food Pantry for 30 years. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed fishing.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, and three infant children. Ivan is survived by his wife of 73 years, Shirley, daughter Jo Schmidt (Steven) of Lincoln, grandsons Chris Schmidt (Erin) of Lincoln, Marcus Schmidt (Melanie) of Omaha and four great-grandchildren Carson, Davis, Dixon and Josey Schmidt.
A special thank you is extended to the entire Pemberly Place staff and CHI Hospice care team for their care and support.
Memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Pemberly Place in Lincoln. Please direct any memorials to the McCook YMCA youth sports program or the McCook Pantry.
