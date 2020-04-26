× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ivan Edward Burr

April 17, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Ivan Edward Burr announces his passing, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 86 years. He was born in Broadwater, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he graduated with a degree in business administration. Ivan served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. Ivan played a part in collecting and preserving the Mammoth exhibit located at the Trailside Museum in Fort Robinson State Park. He also worked for the Smithsonian Institute collecting meteorites.

In his entrepreneurial spirit, he became a realtor and worked for Woods Brothers Realty for some time prior to becoming an independent agent. Ivan's interest in real estate then led him to purchase apartments and laundromats. He took great joy in fixing things himself. Ivan's generous and kind spirit will be missed by all.

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Burr; son, Scott Alan Burr; and his brothers and sisters. Ivan is survived by his daughters, Barbara Burr and Sandra Ringler; his son Daniel Burr; grandsons, Thomas Ringler, Benjamin Kiburz, Joshua Ringler; granddaughters, Alycia Kiburz, Brittany Ringler, Clara Kiburz, Abbey Ringler, and Danea Kiburz.

A private family graveside service will be held.

