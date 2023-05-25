Ivan D. Anderson

September 23, 1949 - May 22, 2023

Ivan D. Anderson, 73, of Lincoln, died on May 22, 2023. Mr. Anderson was born September 23, 1949 to Kenneth & Ilene (Gunzenhauser) Anderson in Pawnee City. Ivan worked for Speedway Motors in fiberglass production.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Eric (Kristen) Anderson, Nikki (Shane) Krause, Heidi (Matthew) O'Connell; grandchildren, Emma & Daniel Krause, Katie & Mary O'Connell; brothers, David (Jana) Anderson, Keith (Joan) Anderson; many nieces & nephews.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Our Saviours Lutheran Church. Pastor Tobi White will officiate. At the request of the Anderson family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Ivan's wishes were for cremation.

Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Capital Humane Society.

