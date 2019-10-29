May 23, 1926 - October 26, 2019
Nicholson Ivan B. "Nick", Age 93 of Lincoln , passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Lincoln. Born to Floyd & Jessie (Larsen) Nicholson on May 23, 1926 at Wilsonville.
Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Nicholson - Lincoln, sons: Mark & Debra Nicholson - Otis, OR, Steve & Karyn Nicholson - Omaha, brothers: Elden & Marybeth Nicholson - Geneva, Floyd & Judy Nicholson - Allendale, NJ, step-sisters: Dixie Knapp - San Diego, Calif., Jenny & Ron Martin - Terre Haute, Ind., and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services 10:00 a.m., Saturday 119 United Methodist Church in Geneva. No visitation. Memorials in lieu of flowers are directed to the United Methodist Church in Geneva or Hospice Community Care of Nebraska. Military graveside services at Geneva Public Cemetary in Geneva.