Irvin Cidlik
Irvin Cidlik

June 10, 1942 - October 23, 2020

Irvin Cidlik, age 78 years, of Dwight, born June 10, 1942, passed away October 23, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight. The family will not be present. Private Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. A Celebration of Life will be held this Summer. Graveside Service and Interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight with Military honors by U.S. Navy and the Dwight American Legion. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorials to go to DAV in Lincoln or Dwight American Legion Post #110. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

