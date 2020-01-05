January 28, 1929 - December 30, 2019
Irmgard P. Boczanski, 90, of Lincoln, died December 30, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1929 in Heidelberg, Germany to Willi & Frieda (Hans) Reinmuth. Worked 33 years at Gamble Robinson Company as a Bookkeeper. She loved to crochet and knit, cooking and gardening. Member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW 131 (for the past 50 years).
Irmgard is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie (Blodgett) Jones and her husband, Curtis of Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Steven Kratzer of Denver, Colorado and Spencer Jones of Austin Texas; friends including Chris Bemiss of Denver, Colorado; brother and nephews, Hans Reinmuth, Willi Reinmuth Jr's family, and Rainer Reinmuth's family all of Heidelberg, Germany; sisters-in-law, Helga Boczanski and Brigitte Klein both of Frankfurt, Germany; niece, Karen Wilson, and husband Jim of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Boczanski; brother, Willi Jr and wife Bertha Reinmuth.
Graveside services will be 1:30 pm Monday (1/6/20) at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery; please meet at Gate #2 before 1:30 pm. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
1:30PM
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512