Irma (Dopp) Gillispie

November 8, 1918 - June 16, 2023

Irma (Dopp) Gillispie, 104, of Lincoln, passed away June 16, 2023. Born in Eagle, NE on November 8, 1918, to Herbert and Nellie Dopp.

Irma graduated from Eagle High School with the class of 1936 and continued her education attending both the University of Nebraska and Peru State College. She worked for 30 years in the University of Nebraska's Science Department.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Vicki Rae East; sister, Iona Turner; brother, Vernon Dopp; and step-son Donnie Gillispie

Survived by children and their spouses: Carol Miller of Lincoln; Larry Gillispie (Lois) of Lincoln; and son-in-law, Richard East of Tulsa, OK. Stepsons Gene Gillispie (Gwen) of Lincoln; and Jay Gillespie (Jeanette) of Raytown, MO; Gretchen and Lynn Gail; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service to be held at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel (4300 'O' St.) on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Palmyra Cemetery.