Irma C. Kreifels

December 22, 2019

Irma C. Kreifels, 86, of Dunbar, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, Syracuse. Graveside Services: 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Nebraska City. Visitation with family: 5:30-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary, Sunday, Dec. 29 at St. Paulinus. Please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Service information

Dec 29
Family to greet friends
Sunday, December 29, 2019
5:30PM-7:00PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th St.
Syracuse, NE 68446
Dec 29
Recitation of the Rosary
Sunday, December 29, 2019
7:00PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th St.
Syracuse, NE 68446
Dec 30
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:30AM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th St.
Syracuse, NE 68446
