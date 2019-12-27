Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Irma C. Kreifels, 86, of Dunbar, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, Syracuse. Graveside Services: 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Nebraska City. Visitation with family: 5:30-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary, Sunday, Dec. 29 at St. Paulinus. Please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com