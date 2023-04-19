Irma Ann (Greenwald) Waggoner

April 16, 2023

Irma Ann (Greenwald) Waggoner went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2023. She was born to David and Mary Greenwald on a farm northeast of Lingle, Wyoming. Irma attended Lakeview School in Goshen County Wyoming and Huntley High School. She then completed her certification at Central Business College in Denver, Colorado.

While working in Denver, she met and married James Brady Walden. After his transfer to Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Irma worked for the Civil Service as a clerk stenographer. After the birth of their daughter, Debora, in 1951, they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where Irma worked for Western Hardware as an office manager. Her husband, Jim, was killed in an accident in October 1952.

In May of 1954, Irma married Horace Waggoner. While living in Scottsbluff, twin daughters, Joyce and Janelle, were born prematurely and died in infancy. Children, Denise and William, were later born to them. The couple were active members of the First Presbyterian Church. Irma worked for the Great Western Sugar Company in various office positions over the years until her retirement in 1986.

She and her husband, Horace, enjoyed traveling and camping with their trailer, often taking children and grandchildren along with them. In 1996, the couple moved to Lincoln Nebraska, to be nearer to their children and grandchildren. Irma was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in Lincoln NE.

Irma is survived by one sister, Marge Peterson (Robin), her children: Debora Palmer (Darwin), Denise Sorensen (Steven), and William Waggoner, grandchildren: Matthew Palmer (Gao Min), Jason Palmer (Jessica), Lisa Aronson (Chris), Andrew Sorensen (Kim), Heather Leonard (Joshua), James Sorensen. Great grandchildren: Molly Sorensen, Brayan, Joselynne, Aubrey and Uriah Palmer, Addy, Brooklyn, and Rhys Aronson, Elia and Judah Leonard.She was preceded in death by her husband James Walden and second husband Horace Waggoner, parents, David and Mary Greenwald, her brother, Harold Greenwald (Violet), sisters: Darlene Winchell (Robert), Valena Fenstermacher (Sonny), Shirley Hartwig (Robert) and twin infant daughters: Joyce and Janelle Waggoner.

Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023 9am -8pm, Family present 5-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Memorials to the Family for Later Designation.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.