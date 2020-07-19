× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1927 - July 12, 2020

Irene Wilma Hansen, 93, of Ceresco, passed away July 12, 2020. She was born January 15, 1927 in Bennet, NE to August and Margaret (Rehm) Helms. Irene was a member of Ceresco Covenant Church and Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her son, Greg Hansen, of Ceresco, daughters, Robin (Ron) Hruska, Roxanne (Wally) Storm, all of Lincoln, grandchildren Justin (Jessica) Hansen, Sean (Nikki) Hansen, Troy Hansen, Renee (Philip) Cunningham, Rachelle (Sean) McPherson, RJ (Erin) Hruska, Staci Thomas (Gerald Vossah), Jenny Thomas (Louis Costa), Jay Thomas (Amber Hespen), 17 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ila Helms, of Pawnee City, and brother-in-law, Ken Hanke, of Wahoo. Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, parents, brothers and sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to AsceraCare Hospice and Nye Home Health Care for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. with family present 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Graveside Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Bethlehem Covenant Cemetery, 18841 N. 98th Street, Waverly, NE. Memorials may be given to Ceresco Covenant Church –Ladies Aid, or Ceresco Fire Department. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

