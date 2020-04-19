January 19, 1927 - April 15, 2020
Irene Schwaninger, 93, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Irene was born on January 19, 1927, in Crab Orchard, Nebraska, to Fay and Lillie (Werner) Bacon. She graduated from Adams High School. Irene was united in marriage to Delbert Schwaninger on December 20, 1945. The couple spent their life in Lincoln where they raised their children. In addition, Irene was an accomplished artist, specializing in oil portraits and fine china. She was a member of Lincoln China Painters and past treasurer of the Nebraska China Painters. Her painted porcelain pieces are displayed in the Nebraska Governor's Mansion and the World Museum of China Painters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Irene was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Irene loved spending time with her family and her Shih-Poo Ginger. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity and making everyone feel special. She, in turn, was loved by all.
She is survived by her children: Dean (wife Jolene) Schwaninger, Gretna; Steve (wife Kathy) Schwaninger, Rogers, Minnesota; Mark (wife ReNae) Schwaninger, Lincoln; and Patricia (husband Scott) McPheeters, Gothenburg; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother Darwin (wife Gerri) Bacon; sister-in-law Lois Schwaninger; brother-in-law Delmar “Bud” Peetz; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert, sisters Lucille Davis, Dorothy Woodworth and Marjorie Broening, and great-grandson Alex Hirsch.
A private family service was held on Saturday, April 18, and there will be a celebration of life for the public at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
