Irene Schwaninger, 93, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Irene was born on January 19, 1927, in Crab Orchard, Nebraska, to Fay and Lillie (Werner) Bacon. She graduated from Adams High School. Irene was united in marriage to Delbert Schwaninger on December 20, 1945. The couple spent their life in Lincoln where they raised their children. In addition, Irene was an accomplished artist, specializing in oil portraits and fine china. She was a member of Lincoln China Painters and past treasurer of the Nebraska China Painters. Her painted porcelain pieces are displayed in the Nebraska Governor's Mansion and the World Museum of China Painters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.