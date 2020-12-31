Irene Rosa Fintel, was one of six children born to Henry & Hannah (Collmann) Peters, on February 12, 1926 in rural Hardy, Nebraska. She passed away on December 28, 2020 at the age of 94 years, 10 months and 16 days.Irene attended School District 87 rural Deshler. She was united in marriage to Vernon L. Fintel on February 14, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Byron. This union was blessed with three children: Warren, Charles and Vicki. They made their home on the farm between Byron and Deshler until 1991. They then moved into Deshler.