Irene Rosa Fintel
February 12, 1926 - December 28, 2020
Irene Rosa Fintel, was one of six children born to Henry & Hannah (Collmann) Peters, on February 12, 1926 in rural Hardy, Nebraska. She passed away on December 28, 2020 at the age of 94 years, 10 months and 16 days.Irene attended School District 87 rural Deshler. She was united in marriage to Vernon L. Fintel on February 14, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Byron. This union was blessed with three children: Warren, Charles and Vicki. They made their home on the farm between Byron and Deshler until 1991. They then moved into Deshler.
Irene was preceded in death by husband Vernon; her parents, Henry and Hannah Peters; two brothers, Laurence and Louis Peters; three sisters, Leona (Peters) Marquart, Lillie (Peters) Kroeger, and Mabel (Peters) Abelbeck; infant grandson; 3 brothers-in-law; 2 sisters-in-law; plus 2 sisters-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law by marriage.She is survived by her children: Warren (Jeanette) Fintel of Deshler, Charles (Anne) Fintel of Omaha, and Vicki Fintel (Cary Culler) of Gretna; 4 grandchildren: Paul Fintel (Kimm), Hebron; Christina Ruhge (Dave), Deshler; Brittany Fintel, Houston TX; Allison Fintel (Jon Richmeier), Omaha; 7 great-grandchildren: Gabe and Zeke Fintel (Hebron); Cole (Deshler) and Kirsten Ruhge (Lincoln); Kayleigh and Peyton Kragskow and Ryleigh Richmeier (Omaha); sister-in-law Mildred Buntemeyer of Broken Bow, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and special caregivers at Meadowlark Heights Assisted Living and Thayer County Health Services.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church (masks required), Deshler, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joe Love officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM before the service. Memorials in care of the family. Interment will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Deshler. Condolences may be left at PriceUrbauerAhrendts.com.