Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Irene R. LeBaron, 100, of Lincoln passed away December 7, 2019. Born April 10, 1919 to Fred and Frances (Vculek) Bruckner in Weston, NE. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (12-10-19) at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church (2325 S 24th St., Lincoln, NE). Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Eastmont Towers Foundation, or St. Croix Hospice – Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.