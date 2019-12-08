Irene R. LeBaron
You have free articles remaining.
April 10, 1919 - December 7, 2019
Irene R. LeBaron, 100, of Lincoln passed away December 7, 2019. Born April 10, 1919 to Fred and Frances (Vculek) Bruckner in Weston, NE. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (12-10-19) at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church (2325 S 24th St., Lincoln, NE). Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Eastmont Towers Foundation, or St. Croix Hospice – Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.