April 10, 1919 - December 7, 2019

Irene R. LeBaron, 100, of Lincoln, passed away December 7, 2019. Born April 10, 1919 in Weston, NE to Fred and Frances (Vculek) Bruckner.

Homemaker/ X-Ray Tech (10 yrs). Irene was a member of the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Altar Guild, St. Anne's Guild, Lincoln Quilters Guild, and P.E.O. Chapter DK.Irene was kind, gracious, humble and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her loving influence on her family was always present and will be a part of them forever.

Family members include daughters Sally (Ransom) Stovall, San Diego, CA and Patty Packard, Omaha, NE; son Tom (Joanie) LeBaron, Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Nate and Jake Semm, Steve Packard and Beth DiMinico, step-grandchildren Tanya and Michael Lewis, and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Wayne; parents; brother and sisters.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (12-10-19) St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 South 24th Street. Inurnment in St. Matthew's Columbarium. Memorials may be directed towards St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Eastmont Towers Foundation, or St. Croix Hospice - Lincoln. No visitation/cremationCondolences online at Roperandsons.com.