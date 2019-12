Irene Marschman, 97, Lincoln, NE, formerly of Marysville, KS, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Grace Point Assisted Living in Lincoln. Visitation is Wednesday, December 18, from noon until 9 p.m at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, KS. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville. Burial will be at the Marysville City Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, 1006 Broadway, Marysville, KS 66508.