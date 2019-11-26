May 9, 1926 - November 24, 2019

Irene Mae (Mashek) Patak passed away peacefully at the age 93 on November 24, 2019. Born in Wilber, NE on May 9, 1926, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty, and her parents, Elizabeth and Joseph Mashek.

She lived a full and wonderful life on the farm near Denton enjoying traveling, baking, gardening and raising chickens, affectionately being referred to by her grandchildren as “Chicky Grandma”. Deeply proud of her Czech heritage, she lovingly baked the world's greatest kolaches for every holiday and enjoyed polka, often playing the Big Joe Polka show on her kitchen radio and frequently going dancing at the local dance halls. A model of kindness, grace and acceptance, she was active in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Ladies Aide, serving as president and treasurer.

Irene is survived by her husband of 74 years, Edward Patak, and her four children, Richard (Debbie) Patak of Burr Oak, KS, Jeani (Alan) Larsen of Lincoln, NE, Steve (Theresa) Patak of Loveland, CO and Mike Patak (Elkhorn, NE). She is dearly loved and missed by her 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 805 Hawthorne, Crete, NE. Funeral Services are Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Bethlehem. A dinner will follow at the church with internment following the meal at Camden Cemetery in Crete. Online condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com