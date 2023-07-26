Irene M. White

June 22, 1929 - July 22, 2023

Irene M. White, 94, born June 22, 1929, in Cuba, KS, to Herman and Mary Klaumann. She passed away July 22, 2023, in Lincoln, NE.

She married the love of her life, Melvin White, February 24, 1949. They were blessed with four children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Irene was active in American Legion Auxiliary 8-40, Eagles Club, grandchildren's sporting activities, and was an avid racing fan.

She is survived by her children: Mary Leda Doeden (Dale Gerdes), Rex (Roberta) White, and Larry (Wanda) White; grandchildren: Larry Jr. (Stacy) White, Russell (Mitzi) White, Jeff White (Korey Mohr), Michelle (Jimmy) Bray, and Jarod Steiner; great-grandchildren: Cameron White, Mason White, Samuel White, William White, and Max Steiner; sister, Betty (Terry) Krull; sister-in-law, Anna White; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter, Susan White; and brother, Clarence (Magdilena) Klaumann.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences at wyuka.com.