Irene L. Ernst

Dec. 24, 1938 - June 8, 2023

Irene L. Ernst, 84, of Lincoln, passed away June 8, 2023.

Born December 24, 1938, in Edgar, NE, to Arland and Dorcas (Kinnison) Jeffs. She retired from work at Cabela's and the Military Department. She was a collector of dolls, antiques, pink depression glass and loved all animals and the Huskers.

Irene is survived by her children: Jeff (Joyce) Ernst of Lincoln, Thomas Ernst of Casper, WY, Beth (Jeff) Meyer of Lincoln, Mike (Teresa) Ernst of Lincoln, Jennifer Reed of Lincoln, Gene (Laura) Ernst of Lincoln, Jody (Shane Bredemeier) Ernst of Lincoln; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol Jeffs and Mardene Sukovaty; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alois “Bud” Ernst; infant son, Richard Lee Ernst; parents, and brother, Fred Jeffs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6120 Morrill Ave, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 4:30 - 6:30 PM, with a Rosary at 6:30 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to The Cat House.

