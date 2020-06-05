Irene L. (Beck) Dawson
March 14, 1930 - May 29, 2020
Irene loved ballroom dancing and camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains starting at very young age. She worked as a Montessori teacher of 3 and 4 year-old children. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer with the Pottawattomie County Genealogical Society. She was an avid researcher of genealogy and a huge Cubs fan. Irene graduated in 1948 from Abraham Lincoln High School and married Everett J. Dawson February 9, 1952. She started teaching in 1968 at St. Paul Episcopal Montessori School. Later she worked and owned Montessori Children's House until retirement in May of 1994.
Preceded in death by, husband, Everett J. Dawson; parents, Herbert and Florence (Sutton) Beck; brothers, Herbert V., Robert and Bernard Beck. Survived by daughters, Nancy (Terry) Kracht of Crescent IA, Diana Dawson (Kevin Johnson) of Kapolei HI, Janice (Dave) Hastreiter of Lincoln NE; brother, Harold Beck of Council Bluffs IA; grandchildren, Carolyn Hendrix-Uhl (Russ Uhl), Sarah (Greg) Rathbun, Josh and Zach Hastreiter; great grandchildren, Kierstin and Jaedon Hendrix, Easton and Maya Uhl, Addison and Dawson Rathbun; step grandchildren, Michael (Elisabeth) Johnson, Michelle (Jacob) Strong; step great-grandchildren, Ayden and Louise Johnson, Jackson and Jordon Strong.
Private Memorial Service Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed accessed through the Cutler – O'Neill Funeral Home website.
