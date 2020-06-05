Irene L. (Beck) Dawson

Irene loved ballroom dancing and camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains starting at very young age. She worked as a Montessori teacher of 3 and 4 year-old children. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer with the Pottawattomie County Genealogical Society. She was an avid researcher of genealogy and a huge Cubs fan. Irene graduated in 1948 from Abraham Lincoln High School and married Everett J. Dawson February 9, 1952. She started teaching in 1968 at St. Paul Episcopal Montessori School. Later she worked and owned Montessori Children's House until retirement in May of 1994.