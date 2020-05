Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Irene Kay (Yost) Reiss, 81, passed away on May 20, 2020 at her home after her 16-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Viewing will be on Monday, May 25, from 1-8 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Private family services. Memorials suggested to St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer. Please visit kunclfh.com.