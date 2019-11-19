April 17, 1935 - November 16, 2019
Irene H. Volnek, age 84 was resting peacefully when the Lord called her on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home, Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.
Irene Volnek was born April 17, 1935 in Nance County to Adam and Frances (Shemek) Vetick. She grew up on the family farm near Silver Creek and attended school in Nance County. Irene married Michael Volnek on October 5, 1955 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Krakow.
She worked at Pizza Hut for 9 years and Dale Electronics for 19 years until her retirement. She also enjoyed dancing and was an avid game show watcher. Irene was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus.
You have free articles remaining.
Irene possessed an abiding love, sense of pride, and devotion to her family. Love and special spoiling of her grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren, while remaining actively involved in all of their lives. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
She is survived by: Son: Michael (Charlotte “Charlie”) Volnek, Seward, NE; Chris (Jillian) Volnek, Waverly, NE, Alex (Ashley) Volnek, Seward, NE and Keri (Trevor) Cartagena, Lincoln, NE, Daughter: Norma (Gordon) Hardle Lincoln, NE; Spencer, Denver, CODaughter: Deb (Scott) Woods, Omaha, NE; Alissa (Ben) Wormington, Jenna (Carson) Stratman, Andra (Connor) Sharp, all of Omaha, NE; Son: Daniel (Tammy) Volnek, Lincoln, NE; Delaney; Daughter: Kimberly (Doug) Obal, Columbus, NE; Marshal, Winston, Lyndon and Calder, Columbus, NE; Sister: Delores Tomasiewicz, Columbus, NE; Brother: Richard Vetick , Columbus, NE; Brother: Bernard Vetick, Columbus, NE; Sister-in-Law: Patricia Parry, Columbus, NE; Sister-in-Law: Virginia Konwinski, Silver Creek, NE; Brother-in-Law: Andrew Volnek, Columbus, NE; 12 Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded by: Husband: Michael Volnek (March 16, 2002), Parents: Adam and Frances Vetick, Brothers: Chloris, Larry and Fred Vetick, Sister: Phyllis Volnek.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Wednesday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service to follow at 7:00 p.m., all at St. Anthony's Church. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, AseraCare Hospice or Meridian Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com