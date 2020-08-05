× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 1932 - July 23, 2020

Irene F. King, 88, of Davey, Nebraska, passed away July 23, 2020. Born April 7, 1932 in Elmwood, Nebraska to Earl Daniel and Della Nevada (Hartsock) Kunz.

Irene is survived by her husband, Perry King, sisters Shirley Wait, of Davenport, NE, Carol Johnson, of Lincoln, NE, Sandy Estes, of Mount Ayr, IA, brother, Earl “Butch” Kunz, of Ceresco, NE, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Loretta Pedersen, and Janice Silva.

Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Davey Hall, 17810 N. 2nd Street, Davey, NE. Burial 1:30 p.m. August 9, 2020 at Tothill Cemetery, Davey, NE. The family kindly asks that all attending please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Irene King , please visit Tribute Store.