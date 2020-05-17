Irene Ellen Krivda
March 11, 1936 - May 14, 2020

Irene Ellen Krivda was born on March 11, 1936 to Benjamin Harold and Leona Marie (Ehlers) Dickey in Utica. On June 12, 1955, Irene married Edward John Krivda in Columbus, Ohio. Irene was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. Irene passed away on May 14, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 84.

Irene is survived by her sons, Mark (Jennei Hudson) Krivda, Lincoln, Steve Krivda, Seward, Chris (Rhonda) Krivda, Lincoln, Candice Krivda, Lincoln; sisters, Beth (Jim) Kellogg, Wahoo, Reba Bowen, Lincoln, Barbara (Neil) Stuthmann, Lincoln, Faye Hofeling, Hickman,; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward John Krivda; son, Michael Edward Krivda; brother, Harold Lee Dickey; granddaughter, Charity Lynne Snell; grandson, Austin John Krivda; daughter-in-law, Debra Nagel Krivda.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. (Limited to 10 people in the funeral home at one time.) Private family services. Please visit Volzkefuneralhome.com

