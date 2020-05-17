Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Irene Ellen Krivda was born on March 11, 1936 to Benjamin Harold and Leona Marie (Ehlers) Dickey in Utica. On June 12, 1955, Irene married Edward John Krivda in Columbus, Ohio. Irene was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. Irene passed away on May 14, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 84.