Iona N. Lostroh Willman was born on January 25, 1925 to Fred and Edna Lostroh. Iona was a lifelong resident of Malcolm, NE. Graduate of Malcolm High School, Iona attended Lincoln School of Commerce and worked in the business office of Ben Simons, Lincoln. Iona married Leonard C. Willman in May 1948. She faithfully attended Malcolm United Methodist Church for over 70 years and taught Sunday school. She loved her church and her family there. Iona was always happy to babysit her 5 grandchildren. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed sewing for herself and others, feeding the birds and doing the daily crossword puzzle.