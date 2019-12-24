Ioleen J. Hitz
Ioleen J. Hitz

Ioleen J. Hitz

September 1, 1930 - December 19, 2019

Ioleen J. Hitz, age 89 of Lincoln, passed away December 19, 2019. She was born September 1, 1930 in Omaha to Frank and Agnes Miller. Ioleen was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was married to George D. Hitz.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Fauss of Omaha. Son and daughter-in-law Dan and Melanie Hitz of Ft. Worth, Texas. Grandchildren Christian Hitz of Houston, Texas and Victoria Hitz of Mansfield, Texas. Ioleen was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, infant son Richard, her sisters Mary Beth Bowmaster, Carol Lee and Marcene Lawson.

It was Ioleen's request to have no memorial service. Interment of ashes will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Holt International Children's Service, 250 Country Club Rd., Eugene, OR 97401 or www.holtinternational.org. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

