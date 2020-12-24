Ina M. Schriner

May 11, 1940 – December 21, 2020

Ina M. Schriner, 80, of Martell, died December 21, 2020. Born May 11, 1940, in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Glen and Altha (Nace) Griggs.

Survivors: daughters, Connie (Everett) Grady, Stacey (Rick) Phillips, and Angie (Roger) Timmerman; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Sandy) Griggs; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death: mother, Altha Stanard; father, Glen Griggs; sisters, Mildred and Vivian; brother, Ron; and grandson, Michael.

Visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.