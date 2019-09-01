Ina I. Grebe
December 8, 1929 - August 30, 2019
Funeral Service, 11 am Friday, 9/6, at First Evangelical Covenant Church, 6024 L St. Lincoln, NE 68510. Visitation begins 1 hour before service on Friday. Visitation, 5-7 pm Thursday, 9/5, at Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th St. Ashland, NE 68003. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to Tabitha Health, Peoples City Mission, FCA-Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Evangelical Covenant Church or St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
