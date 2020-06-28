× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 21, 1928 - May 13, 2020

Illar Sirk, Ph.D., born August 21, 1928, in Riga, Latvia, to Linda Lespa Sirk, a music therapist in Lincoln, and August Leopold Sirk, a WWI hero in Latvia who was honored for his valor. Illar came as a Displaced Person and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Architecture in 1955.

He is survived by his sister Aino Sirk Hunter, Waldorf, MD; his brother Harry (Linda), Pasadena, CA; and his beloved children, Caroline Vaudemont Douy (Arnaud), France; Leo Cyr Sirk (Elizabeth), AZ; Cyril August Sirk, CA; and Astrid Elizabeth Cuthbertson (Joshua), FL. His grandchildren are Alexandre Douy, Devin Levi Sirk, Eric Sirk, Deacon Cuthbertson and David Cuthbertson.

During his final years, Illar was appreciative of the care he received in Lincoln from Orchard Park, Homestead Nursing Home, Hospice Community Care and his guardian, Cindy Hadsell. Inurnment will be in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln.

