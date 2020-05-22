× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 3, 1930 - May 20, 2020

Ikuko “Ann” (Yasuoka) Curtis, 90, of Grand Island, NE died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, NE. Born April 3, 1930 in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, Japan to Kano and Yoshiko (Takemoto) Yasuoka. She grew up and attended school in Hagi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. She met Anton Loyd Curtis while he was in the Army, stationed in Japan. They were married on September 25, 1961 in Hakozaki, Japan. They lived in Grand Island most of their married life. Three children were born; Francis, Mary and Anthony. Ann worked as a food processor, seamstress, housewife and, most importantly, saiko na okasan! She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she performed volunteer work. Her colorful flower garden was her passion.

Survivors include her husband, Anton (Tony) Curtis of Grand Island, NE; son, Francis Curtis of Salem, OR; daughter, Mary Curtis and husband, Todd Daringer, of Lincoln, NE; son, Anthony (Tony) Curtis and wife, Lora, of Lincoln, NE; granddaughters, Jenna, Emma and Rose Curtis; sister, Ritsuko “Mary” Liljedahl and husband, Ronald, of Clinton, MD. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Chizu Miller, and brother, Isao Yanomaru.