Hunter E. Hennecke
June 8, 1996 - September 23, 2019
Hunter moved on to his next adventure leaving behind his father, Harry Hennecke (JR), fiancee, Shelby Vavra, grandfather, Roy E Kaohn (Ed), several aunts and uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammy, grandmothers, Pat Kaohn and Janice Hennecke, and grandfather, Harry E. Hennecke Sr. He was loved by many friends who will miss him greatly. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed cheering on the Huskers, Raiders, and Braves.
Celebration of Life: Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-7 PM at Easterday Recreation Center (6130 Adams St.) To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com
