{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter E. Hennecke

Hunter E. Hennecke

June 8, 1996 - September 23, 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hunter moved on to his next adventure leaving behind his father, Harry Hennecke (JR), fiancee, Shelby Vavra, grandfather, Roy E Kaohn (Ed), several aunts and uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammy, grandmothers, Pat Kaohn and Janice Hennecke, and grandfather, Harry E. Hennecke Sr. He was loved by many friends who will miss him greatly. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed cheering on the Huskers, Raiders, and Braves.

Celebration of Life: Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-7 PM at Easterday Recreation Center (6130 Adams St.) To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hunter Hennecke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments