The family of Hughes B. Morris, Jr. is grieving his passing on August 20, 2023. A private family graveside service was held on August 26, 2023 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church (20227 Veterans Dr. Elkhorn, NE) on September 30, 2023. Visitation will be 10:00-11:30. Celebration of Life will begin at 11:30 with luncheon to follow.