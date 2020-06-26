Hugh F. Wilkins
Hugh F. Wilkins

June 25, 1921 - June 25, 2020

Hugh F. Wilkins, age 99, of Geneva, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Geneva. Born June 25, 1921, to Earl & Grace (Walker) Wilkins in Geneva.

Survivors: daughters Susan Wilkins - Portland, OR, Beth M. Wilkins II - Geneva, Kathy Wilkins & George Pond - New Orleans, LA, daughter-In-law Pam Wilkins - Lincoln, grandchildren Nate Wilkins Cavan & Samantha Short David Pond Emlyn Short Hugh Pond, brothers William & Nancy Wilkins - Sun City, AZ, Robert Wilkins - Dallas, TX, sister Beth Wilkins I - Pine Bluffs, WY.

Private Family Funeral Services Tuesday June 30, 2020 1st Congregational United Church of Christ Geneva. Private military graveside services Geneva Public Cemetery. Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Public visitation Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home – Geneva. Memorials in care of Fillmore County Ministerial Association or Fillmore County Foundation. Condolences: farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

