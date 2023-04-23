Howard E. (Tommy) Thompson, age 74, of Lincoln, died April 16, 2023, he was Korean Army Veteran.

He is survived by sister, Kay Thege—Wahoo, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda (Thomas) Stewart—Alvo, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Warren) Hall—Millard, NE; sister, Donna Thompson—Davey, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca Thompson and Bill Hobbs—Edmond, OK.

Preceded by parents, Howard and Alice Thompson; siblings; brother-in-law, Dallas Thege; sister and brother-in-law, John and Peggy Miller.

No Formal Services will be held.

Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.