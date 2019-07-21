September 7, 1936 - July 1, 2019
Howard Merle Ferguson, 82, of Emporia, Kansas, went home with his Lord, Jesus, on July 1, 2019. He was born September 7, 1936, in Lincoln to Howard Merle Sr. and Berteen Margie (Francis) Ferguson. Howard graduated from Temple High School in 1955.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Ferguson, daughter Melodi (Brad) Bowen, brothers Larry and Richard Jones, multiple nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ilene McCown, June Velder, Ellen Cramer, Cleo White, Dorothy Keef, and brother Melvin Jones.
Howard was known for his caring spirit, being always ready to help others in their times of need. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Contact Virginia Ferguson at fergin@aol.com.