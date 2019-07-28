June 2, 1940 – July 24, 2019
Howard “Howdy” Haynes, 79, of Lincoln, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born June 2, 1940 to Thomas Jr. and Mildred Haynes in Auburn. He was a graduate of Nemaha County High School. He proudly served in the Army from 1961 to 1967. He was united in marriage to Judith Haynes on July 30, 1962 in Nemaha. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in 2002 after 36 years of employment. Howdy was a member of Southview Christian Church, American Legion Post #3 and IBEW. He enjoyed car shows, family gatherings and activities at Lancaster Rehab.
Survivors include son, Deven (Erin) Haynes; daughters, Dayna Haynes (Angie Mason); Laurie (Loren) Schauer; brothers, Gerald Haynes and Mark (Sandy) Haynes; sister, Betty (Branson) Moore; grandchildren, Nicole Schauer; Jaryd (Caterina) Cabieles; Desirae (Jason) Lockwood; BriAnna (Cameron) Olson; Brooke (Ted) Duran; Peyton (Zach) Stammer; Kili (Nate) Miles and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Judith Haynes; brother, Larry Haynes and great-grandson, Cayden Olson.
Celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Inurnment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials suggested to the activity fund at Lancaster Rehab or to the family. To honor Howdy, please wear your Husker gear or red to the service. Condolences: lincolnfh.com