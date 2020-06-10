× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 6, 2020

Howard F. Ach, 82, long-time practicing attorney, died Saturday, in Lincoln. 1956 graduate, Friend High School. Received his Business Administration and Law Degree, University of Nebraska, 1963. Operated Ach Law Office for many years in Geneva. Practiced general law, was defense attorney and served as Fillmore County Attorney and Deputy County Attorney and was attorney for the Saline County Attorney's Office for a short period. Member, Friend United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, Friend, daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Kurt Hirth, Arlington, VA, Dawn Henry, Omaha, Jill and James Cunningham, Geneva, 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 1 step great grandchild, two nieces, cousins, other relatives, friends. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife, Shirley, brother, sister-in-law, Bernard and Margaret Ach, 2nd wife, Sharon Ach, and a niece, Deborah Ach.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, Friend United Methodist Church. Visitation is Wednesday 1-8:00 p.m. with family receiving relatives and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. all at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Burial is in Andrew Cemetery, Friend. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for later designation. Lauber Funeral Home, Friend.

