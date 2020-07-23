× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 16, 1937 - July 20, 2020

Howard “Dave” Earl, 83, of Lincoln passed away on July 20, 2020 at Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born February 16, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Daniel Earl and Mattie Irene Cline Earl Smith; sisters Margie J. Black, Betty Stratton, and Theresa Mooney; and daughter Debra Jo Lynch. He is survived by his wife Deb Earl of Lincoln, Nebraska; son Kevan (Patty) Earl of Amelia, Ohio, daughter Mindy (Ray) Rohrig of Friend, Nebraska and son-in-law Travis Lynch of Lincoln, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Howard Earl , please visit Tribute Store.