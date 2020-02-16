Homer LeRoy Puderbaugh, Jr.Born May 14, 1929 in Henrietta, MO; died February 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He received his BA and MA in Architecture from Kansas State University. Post-graduate work at Iowa State, UNL, Michigan State, and L'Ecole des Beaux Arts in France. Prof of Architecture at UNL; Chairman of Dept of Architecture 1970-81 & 1990-94 retired. Interim asst Dean College of Architecture 1982-1983; Dir. School of Architecture 1969-1970. Received Distinguished Architect Award in 1993. Member of AIA; in 1995 awarded the highest honor: Fellow of AIA. Homer was a 33? Scottish Rite Mason and 50 year member.