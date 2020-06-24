Hoa C. Le
View Comments

Hoa C. Le

{{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1946 - June 21, 2020

Hoa C. Le was born 7-18-46 in Can tho Vietnam. She came to the United States in 1992. She lived in New York and then in Lincoln Nebraska where she worked many years at Tri-Con Industries. She was a devoted member of Linh Quang Buddhist Temple in Lincoln where her religious name is Dieu Nghiem.

She is survived by her adopted daughter Trang Le; her brother Huu Le, his wife Hanh and his children Mary and Michael; and her God Brother Ton Nguyen.

No services planned at this time.

To send flowers to the family of Hoa Le, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News