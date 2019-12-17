Hilma I. Bidler
Hilma I. Bidler

Hilma I. Bidler

April 12, 1929 - December 15, 2019

Hilma I. Bidler, 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 15, 2019. Born April 12, 1929 in rural Hardy, NE to Glenn and Lizzie (Rhoades) Kleckner.

Family members include her husband William E. “Bill” Bidler; children Susan (Rick) Fortune, Ken (Joleen) Semler, Jean Semler (Larry Hromek), Sharon (Rick) Brandt, and Larry Semler (Kim Church); 6 step-children; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; sister Fern Shellhase.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (12-19-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family or Capital Humane Society. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

