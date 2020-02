Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Hilda was born Feb. 5, 1921, and passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 99. Married to Raymond Marquart on Nov. 24, 1942. They were blessed with four sons: Ronnie, Gerald, Brad and Leon, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Byron.