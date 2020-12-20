Hilary L. Trauernicht

June 22, 1940 - December 16, 2020

Hilary L. Trauernicht, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Beatrice to Herman and Marie (Jurgens) Trauernicht. The first eight years of Hilary's life were spent on a farm near Pickrell. He then moved with his family to a farm near FIlley. Hilary graduated from Filley High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He married Bonnie Trauernicht on May 31, 1964 in Beatrice. To this union they were blessed with one child, Kimberly. Hilary and Bonnie made their home in Beatrice, where Hilary spent over 35 years as a teacher with Beatrice Public Schools. In retirement, Hilary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, and watching Husker sports.

Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Trauernicht of Castle Pines, CO; sister Pauline (Jim) Bauer of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Waunita Theasmeyer of Beatrice; brother Rolland (Norma) Trauernicht of Windsor, CO; brother-in-law Duane (Marles) Theasmeyer of Crete; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; brother-in-law, Gary Theasmeyer; parents-in-law Dale and Fern (Mailahn) Theasmeyer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.