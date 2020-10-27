March 3, 1947 - October 22, 2020

Hershell R. Hunt, 73, of Roca, passed away October 22, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Hershell was born March 3, 1947 to Albert and Doris (Loveless) Hunt in Bellwood, NE. He resided in Roca, NE, with his wife of 52 years, Dorothy. He enjoyed drag racing, mud drag racing and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, daughter, Crystal (Brandon) Harrom, son, Tony (Kathy) Hunt, sister, Elsie Scott, brothers, Marlin (Joyce) Hunt and Jack Hunt, and grandchildren, Haven Hunt, Hunter Harrom, Brooklynn Harrom and many special family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, LaVern.

Limited visitation, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE, from 5-7 p.m. Graveside service, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Roca Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com