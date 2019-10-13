December 17, 1932 - October 8, 2019
Herschel “Dutch” Allsman, 86, of Lincoln, passed away Tues. October 8, 2019. Dutch was an avid NFL fan, and a Sprint Car enthusiast; VFW member; Air Force Veteran, Korea.
Family members include his wife of 63 years, Jean; son Clint (Cheryl) Allsman and daughter Vicki Allsman, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Joe, Jay, and Lindsey; great-grandchildren Kaylynn, Paxton, Madalynn and Mason; 1 brother. Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 ‘O' St. (10). Meet at the ‘O' Street entrance. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.