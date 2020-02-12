Herman W. Hallberg

February 7, 2020

Herman Hallberg passed in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, February 7th with family at his side. He was born in 1920 to H.T. and Esther Hallberg. He and Evelyn M. Hallberg were married on July 18, 1945. Evelyn died in 2015. Herman served in World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient and a POW for 1.5 years near the end of the conflict.

Herman spent his professional life in the “movie” business. He began as a bookkeeper for 20th Century Fox in Indianapolis. He also worked for Cooper Foundation in Lincoln, Nebraska, eventually opening Hallberg Theatre Services in Littleton, Colorado, and he retired with Evelyn to Lawrence in 1994. The two of them resided at Brandon Woods for almost 20 years.

Herman is survived by four children: sons, John and James and daughters, Cathy Ebmeier and Annette Cook and their respective spouses. Additionally, he is survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In his later years, Herman was an avid carver, a poet of over 300 poems, and he enjoyed watching golf, the Royals, and the Jayhawks.

Many thanks to the Brandon Woods' staff, Dr. Matthew Harms and the staff at LMH, Roscoe and the staff of the local VA Clinic, and Visiting Nurses.

No services in Lawrence are planned. Evelyn and Herman's ashes will be inurned at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, in a private, family service. Memorials may be made to LINK, Brandon Woods Employee Fund, or Lawrence Human Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. To post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.

