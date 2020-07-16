Herman H. Mueller, 86 of Syracuse, passed away on July 14, 2020 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. He was born on April 21, 1934 near Syracuse to William & Gretchen (Bargsten) Mueller. Herman married Karen Magdefrau on April 16, 1966 in Lincoln. He started working for Syracuse Farm Equipment and later retired from Keim Implement in Syracuse after 33 years. Herman was also a charter member of the Syracuse Rescue Squad.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 10:00 A.M. at the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse and will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Rescue Squad. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com